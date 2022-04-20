Energy Alert
No. 2 Arkansas uses five spot in seventh inning to beat Arkansas State 10-1

By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Brady Slavens had four hits, including a grand slam in a five-run seventh inning to propel No. 2 Arkansas (29-7) over Arkansas State (7-25) 10-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium Tuesday night.

Slavens and Robert Moore, who also had a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, combined for six of the team’s nine hits in the game.

The two-run shot gave Arkansas the lead for good, as the Diamond Hogs won their 16th straight midweek game.

Carter Holt got tabbed with the loss on the bump. He pitched the first two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Arkansas State kept it close until the seventh inning, they were led at the dish by Cooper Tremmel, who had the team’s lone multi-hit game and drove in the only Red Wolf run.

Brandon Hager chipped in, getting on base four times with three walks and a double.

But situational hitting hurt A-State. The Red Wolves left 12 men on base, going 3-for-20 with runners on.

The series finale between the Red Wolves and the Razorbacks is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

