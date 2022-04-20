Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An Amber Alert that kept the state on edge.

“I would say in my experience this is out of the norm,” said Brad Snyder, captain of the Paragould Police Department.

Police said this Amber Alert case is not common. Usually, the perpetrator is known to the victim. Tuesday was something that police do not see very often.

Arkansas State Police said 17-year-old Trynytee Case was abducted Monday evening.

Case and a friend walked to their car after work when an unknown woman asked to use a phone.

Snyder said recent abduction cases in Arkansas involve the victim’s family members.

“Custodial issues with children, that’s the ones you’ve seen lately in the last couple of years especially and so this situation seems to be a little out of the norm based on the information that I have,” he said.

Case was found safe Tuesday afternoon, but alone according to Hot Springs police.

Snyder said as soon as an Amber Alert goes out, departments across Arkansas are on alert.

ASP said the suspect’s car had Tennessee license plates.

This made the Paragould Police Department pay extra attention to the highways headed to bordering states.

“If it is something that is looking like it is going to be close to our area, obviously we are going to watch the major thoroughfares of Highway 49, 412,” he said.

Although this is not an Amber Alert that is often seen, Snyder said it is a reminder for people to stay aware.

“So, thankfully that is not a common occurrence, however, this is a stark reminder that it can happen,” he said.

Snyder said keeping in mind situational awareness when a stranger walks up may help in these situations.

Hot Springs police are still investigating. Interviews are underway with Case.

Jonesboro police were also involved in keeping track of this Amber Alert.

As soon as the license plate number was released the department put it through the readers across the city to check if the car came through Jonesboro.

