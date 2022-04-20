Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An Amber Alert that kept the state on edge.

“I would say in my experience this is out of the norm,” said Brad Snyder, captain of the Paragould Police Department.

Police said this Amber Alert case is not common. Usually, the perpetrator is known to the victim. Tuesday was something that police do not see very often.

Arkansas State Police said 17-year-old Trynytee Case was abducted Monday evening.

Case and a friend walked to their car after work when an unknown woman asked to use a phone.

Snyder said recent abduction cases in Arkansas involve the victim’s family members.

“Custodial issues with children, that’s the ones you’ve seen lately in the last couple of years especially and so this situation seems to be a little out of the norm based on the information that I have,” he said.

Case was found safe Tuesday afternoon, but alone according to Hot Springs police.

Snyder said as soon as an Amber Alert goes out, departments across Arkansas are on alert.

ASP said the suspect’s car had Tennessee license plates.

This made the Paragould Police Department pay extra attention to the highways headed to bordering states.

“If it is something that is looking like it is going to be close to our area, obviously we are going to watch the major thoroughfares of Highway 49, 412,” he said.

Although this is not an Amber Alert that is often seen, Snyder said it is a reminder for people to stay aware.

“So, thankfully that is not a common occurrence, however, this is a stark reminder that it can happen,” he said.

Snyder said keeping in mind situational awareness when a stranger walks up may help in these situations.

Hot Springs police are still investigating. Interviews are underway with Case.

Jonesboro police were also involved in keeping track of this Amber Alert.

As soon as the license plate number was released the department put it through the readers across the city to check if the car came through Jonesboro.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)
Red Wolves continue spring practice Tuesday afternoon
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice
Red Wolves finished 3rd at Sun Belt Championship
Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship
Arkansas State defensive coordinator
Red Wolves Raw: Rob Harley after 4/19/22 practice