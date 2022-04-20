Shots heard leads to chase, woman arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was arrested following a shots heard call on Tuesday evening according to Jonesboro police.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the call around 7:25 p.m. at Belt and Melrose Street.

She said a vehicle of interest was spotted at Fisher and Johnson, which failed to yield at an attempted stop by officers.

Smith said eventually the vehicle was discovered in a grassy area at Belt Street and Greensboro Road, and the woman was arrested shortly after.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Smith.

She added they are still investigating the incident.

