Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shots heard leads to chase, woman arrested

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the call around...
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the call around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Belt and Melrose Street.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was arrested following a shots heard call on Tuesday evening according to Jonesboro police.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers responded to the call around 7:25 p.m. at Belt and Melrose Street.

She said a vehicle of interest was spotted at Fisher and Johnson, which failed to yield at an attempted stop by officers.

Smith said eventually the vehicle was discovered in a grassy area at Belt Street and Greensboro Road, and the woman was arrested shortly after.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Smith.

She added they are still investigating the incident.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Golden Hurricane sweep GCT in doubleheader
Jonesboro sweeps Greene County Tech in 5A East baseball doubleheader
Orion is still gathering information so they can bring something to the public.
City chamber planning for the future
According to content partner KARK, Sergey Polyakov was trying to get his mother-in-law, Asiia...
Ukrainian woman reunites with Arkansas family
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/19/22 practice