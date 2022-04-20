Ukrainian woman reunites with Arkansas family

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - As the war in Ukraine continues, a woman was able to escape the conflict and reunite with her family in Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, Sergey Polyakov was trying to get his mother-in-law, Asiia Kochurova, out of Ukraine and to Hot Springs where he lives now.

“This is a really hard time for our family for all Ukrainians,” Polyakov said. “Every hour was waiting for some news.”

With cities being destroyed in the process, it has made the road to safety a little more complicated.

“Everyone wonders, ‘Why didn’t she just drive through to Poland. It’s easy. It’s just straight.’ No, because some bridges are destroyed. Somewhere there’s shooting,” Polyakov told KARK.

However, with the help of people in the Natural State and abroad, they were able to get Kochurova out of Ukraine and to Arkansas.

“I have some friends they help to give her house, food and everything,” Polyakov said. “Thanks to the Hot Springs community and Arkansas, we have this wonderful woman right here and she is safe.”

But that joy was also mixed with sadness.

“When it was thunder storming, she woke up thinking it was a shooting because it’s in memories,” Polyakov told KARK.

It’s not just what she’s experiencing in her home country, but some family members are still left behind as the conflict continues.

“She’s feeling good here where it’s safe, but the heart is still in Ukraine and it’s a painful Ukraine,” Polyakov translates for Kochurova.

As she makes the transition to her new life in Hot Springs, the entire family is praying for peace.

“She hopes the war finishes sooner. A lot of Ukrainians who left the country will plan to come back because they love their country and they need to rebuild this country,” Polyakov translates for Kochurova.

Kochurova told KARK she would like to go back to Ukraine when the war ends, but Polyakov hopes she will stay in Arkansas with his family.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

