‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening along the Spring River.

Fulton County Chief Deputy Jake Smith said his office got a report about a vehicle submerged at Cold Springs Access along the Spring River around 4:30 p.m. April 19.

The Mammoth Spring Fire Department brought a boat and helped investigators find the vehicle shortly after.

A diver found a body inside.

Smith told Region 8 News the body was found under “unnatural circumstances” and called the death “suspicious,” but did not elaborate.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification and to determine the manner and cause of death.

