Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle

A deputy told Region 8 News the body was found under “unnatural circumstances” and called the...
A deputy told Region 8 News the body was found under “unnatural circumstances” and called the death “suspicious,” but did not elaborate.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening along the Spring River.

Fulton County Chief Deputy Jake Smith said his office got a report about a vehicle submerged at Cold Springs Access along the Spring River around 4:30 p.m. April 19.

The Mammoth Spring Fire Department brought a boat and helped investigators find the vehicle shortly after.

A diver found a body inside.

Smith told Region 8 News the body was found under “unnatural circumstances” and called the death “suspicious,” but did not elaborate.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification and to determine the manner and cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Parents are worried about new social media challenges.
TikTok trend worries parents and police

Latest News

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
A Missouri bill passed by the state House on Tuesday would put restrictions on how race is...
Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school
The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank
Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)