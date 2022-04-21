Energy Alert
April 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Loud storms dropped heavy rain and small hail across Region 8 last night. Skies begin to clear but we can’t rule out a few more showers Thursday morning.

It’ll be much warmer to end the week compared to how we started. Overnight temperatures kept rising putting us in the 60s before the sun came up.

We’ll see 70s today with 80s on the way through Sunday. Sunshine tries to dry us out but it’s been so wet, not sure we will in our 2-3 day break in rain chances.

Rain begins to increase late Sunday into early Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy adding more water to an already very wet April.

Cooler air works in behind the rain. It doesn’t look frost or freeze cool but overnight lows in the 40s look likely.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Oklahoma man sentenced for trafficking Mexican cartel guns through Arkansas.

Garland Co. teen home again, kidnappers behind bars.

Learning self defense through the techniques of Krav Maga.

April is tough month for Arkansans with allergies. A doctor will share some tips to keep your allergic reactions to a minimum.

Hornersville residents speak out against police department.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

