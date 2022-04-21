April 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Loud storms dropped heavy rain and small hail across Region 8 last night. Skies begin to clear but we can’t rule out a few more showers Thursday morning.

It’ll be much warmer to end the week compared to how we started. Overnight temperatures kept rising putting us in the 60s before the sun came up.

We’ll see 70s today with 80s on the way through Sunday. Sunshine tries to dry us out but it’s been so wet, not sure we will in our 2-3 day break in rain chances.

Rain begins to increase late Sunday into early Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy adding more water to an already very wet April.

Cooler air works in behind the rain. It doesn’t look frost or freeze cool but overnight lows in the 40s look likely.

News Headlines

Oklahoma man sentenced for trafficking Mexican cartel guns through Arkansas.

Garland Co. teen home again, kidnappers behind bars.

Learning self defense through the techniques of Krav Maga.

April is tough month for Arkansans with allergies. A doctor will share some tips to keep your allergic reactions to a minimum.

Hornersville residents speak out against police department.

