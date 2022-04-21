Energy Alert
Culvert replacement reduces U.S. 62 in New Madrid Co.

Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will work from Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from...
Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will work from Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.(WGEM)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. 62 in New Madrid County is being reduced while crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) work to replace a culvert under the roadway.

This is located between County Road 276 and County Road 544 near Malden, Mo.

MoDOT says work will take place Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

They will mark work zone with signs.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-275-6636 or click here.

