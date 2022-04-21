Grizzlies Game 5 tickets on sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and tickets are up for grabs.

Tickets will be available for purchase Thursday at noon with an exclusive presale for MVP Season ticket members at 10 a.m.

Visit grizzlies.com/memthis or call 1-800-4-NBATIX to get your hands on tickets.

The Grizz says there is a purchase limit of four tickets and buyers are restricted to fans within the Mid-South and Tennessee.

Game 5 tips at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at the FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.