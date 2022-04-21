Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hornersville residents speak out against police department

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A call for change, residents in Hornersville, Missouri, spoke out at a Wednesday city council meeting.

Some had concerns about Hornersville Police Officer Danny Spradlin.

Residents said Spradlin threatened, harassed, and pulled them over for minor incidents.

We spoke with a few that said Spradlin approached them as soon as they drove out of their driveways.

“On my three-wheeler and ran these roads right here, as long as you’re being safe and not raising a lot of noise you’re good. Now it’s like every time I back out of the driveway I’m looking for the cop car. The thing is, with these small towns you can’t come in here and overload people like that,” said Colton Holmes, Hornersville resident.

The chief of police spoke at the council meeting and said the complaints are unsubstantiated because recently, she has been in the car with him during his stops.

The residents said they want Spradlin to change his attitude and approach when pulling someone over.

The city council tabled a vote on police department procedures to the next council meeting.

The council went into an executive session on the topic of Spradlin for more than 2 hours after residents expressed their concerns.

Hornersville Mayor Terry Lee said the council had received several complaints about the officer. He said they are working to ensure that the concerns are addressed with the department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

Latest News

Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The city of Jonesboro and City Water and Light is adding new two electric vehicle charging...
City gets new electric vehicle charging stations
Students say the most challenging skill is overcoming the nervous of driving that large of a...
Class to get truck drivers on the road
A Jesus mural has survived a church fire in Chicago.
Mural of Jesus survives church fire