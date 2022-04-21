Energy Alert
“Longest 24 hours of our lives”: Family relieved after teen found

Video surveillance showed Case walking from a nearby alley into Cash and Carry Liquor asking for help, according to KARK.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A family can now breathe again after a missing teen was found safe Tuesday night.

17-year-old Tyrnytee Case of Hot Springs was reported missing Monday night, and the family said the minutes felt like hours.

“That was the longest 24 hours of our lives,” said Falisha Spoon, the teen’s grandmother.

Spoon told content partner KARK she was close to breaking down before she got the call someone had found her granddaughter.

Video surveillance showed Case walking from a nearby alley into Cash and Carry Liquor asking for help, according to KARK.

Spoon said her husband called to break the news.

“I started screaming and I couldn’t drive fast enough,” she told KARK.

Spoon mentioned the community “worked fast” to bring the teen home.

Hot Springs Police said Case was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and shortly after, they arrested 38-year-old Samuel Bolling and 19-year-old Kayla Ferrer.

Both are being held without bond and will appear at the Garland County Circuit Court at a later date.

