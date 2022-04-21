Man sentenced for trafficking firearm parts to Mexican Cartel

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiracy of trafficking firearms to the Mexican Cartel.

United States Attorney Jonathan Ross said Andrew Scott Pierson, 46, of Jay, was sentenced Wednesday.

A news release stated an Arkansas resident received a shipment of firearm components in May 2017 for “cerakoting”, the process of adding a polymer-ceramic coating to a firearm or its parts to “improve durability.”

According to Ross, the resident recognized the parts were fake, and law enforcement traced them back to an organization that transported parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico from Laredo, Texas.

Pierson was arrested at the southern United States border on Dec. 10, 2018.

“Mr. Pierson’s participation in the exportation and manufacturing of illegal firearms to Mexican cartels is an inexcusable contribution to the violence carried out by these groups,” Ross said. “We are committed to prosecuting any case that will help prevent violent criminal organizations from obtaining firearms.”

The news release stated Pierson assembled parts for Cartel Del Noreste and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

On Sep. 3, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Pierson and seven others for their involvement in conspiracies to traffic in counterfeit goods and to violate the Arms Export Control Act.

Five codefendants have previously pleaded guilty, and one co-defendant remains a fugitive, according to the news release.

In Nov. 2021, Pierson pleaded guilty to Count 2 of the Fourth Superseding Indictment, with conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act.

