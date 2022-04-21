Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases

Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of...
Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of constitutional amendments passed by the state Senate.(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of constitutional amendments passed by the state Senate.

One measure approved Wednesday would authorize laws limiting the amount of increase in property value assessments.

Another measure approved Wednesday would allow counties to exempt homeowners age 65 and older from increased property assessments used to figure their taxes.

Both measures now go to the House.

If approved there, the constitutional amendments would go before voters later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

Latest News

MO 420 push worries
Recreational marijuana push concerns police
A Missouri bill passed by the state House on Tuesday would put restrictions on how race is...
Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor’s race
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
‘I will win’: Eric Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race