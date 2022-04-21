NEA NAIA Roundup (4/20/22)

A Crowley’s Ridge College pitcher earned a national accolade. Williams Baptist & Lyon competed in a golf tournament in Missouri.

JackHenry Glasgow named NAIA Pitcher of the Week

JackHenry Glasgow was named as the NAIA’s Pitcher of the week. Glasgow made history, tossing Crowley’s Ridge College’s first-ever perfect game. The Paragould native was the model of efficiency, using just 55 pitches to record the clean sheet.

Williams Baptist men’s golf wins Mineral Area College Spring Invitational, Lyon 4th

The Lyon College Men’s golf teams (A and B) finished fourth and sixth, respectively after three rounds of the Mineral Area College (MAC) Spring Invitational at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington from Monday through Tuesday in 54-hole stroke play tournament.

As a team, Lyon College (A) finished fourth overall, shooting a 314 in round one, a 323 in round two and a 315 on Tuesday’s round three. Lyon College’s Nick Beausoleil finished third overall individually with a three day total of 231, shooting 77′s in all three rounds.

Brody Jeanes of Lyon College (B) finished in a tie for seventh place with a three-day total of 237 (80, 82 and 75). Scott Schmidt of Lyon College (A) was tied for 10th along with Lyon College (B)’s Tyler Doucet at 238. Cmaeron Curtis of Lyon College (A) was 19th with a 241. Luke Jackson was 21st with a 244, Will Boles was 23rd with a 248. Jackson Fikes was 41st at 294.

1 Williams Baptist

WILLIAMS BAPTIST +69 F +6 317 322

2 John A Logan

JOHN A LOGAN +76 F +12 320 320

3 MAC RED

MAC RED +86 F +17 324 321

4 Lyon College

LYON COLLEGE +88 F +27 314 323

5 MAC BLACK

MAC BLACK +144 F +51 335 334

6 Lyon College B

LYON COLLEGE B +175 F +45 344 362

7 Williams Baptist B

WILLIAMS BAPTIST B +177 F +41 357 355

8 STATE FAIR

STATE FAIR +219 F +49 376 370

Individual results

1 Chance Matthews

WILLIAMS BAPTIST +11 F -3 77 81 69 227

2 Will Claywell

MAC RED +13 F +3 76 78 75 229

T3 Nick Beausoleil

LYON COLLEGE +15 F +5 77 77 77 231

T3 Tommy Alferman

JOHN A LOGAN +15 F +3 78 78 75 231

5 Jacob Webb

WILLIAMS BAPTIST +17 F +3 80 78 75 233

6 Viktor Haglund

WILLIAMS BAPTIST +20 F +5 78 81 77 236

T7 Andrew Watson

JOHN A LOGAN +21 F +3 82 80 75 237

T7 Tyler Parr

WILLIAMS BAPTIST +21 F +1 82 82 73 237

T7 Brody Jeanes

LYON COLLEGE B +21 F +3 80 82 75 237

T10 Logan Daily

MAC RED +22 F +7 84 75 79 238

T10 Scott Schmidt

LYON COLLEGE +22 F +5 78 83 77 238

T10 Tyler Doucet

LYON COLLEGE B +22 F E 80 86 72 238

T13 Wade Worthington

JOHN A LOGAN +23 F +4 81 82 76 239

T13 Peyton Thevenot

JOHN A LOGAN +23 F +2 82 83 74 239

T13 Francois Helias

WILLIAMS BAPTIST B +23 F +4 83 80 76 239

T13 Bryce Barley

MAC BLACK +23 F +7 80 80 79 239

T17 Tanner Walton

JOHN A LOGAN +24 F +9 79 80 81 240

T17 Jack Weis

MAC RED +24 F +4 84 80 76 240

19 Cameron Curtis

LYON COLLEGE +25 F +4 82 83 76 241

20 Brad Hammond

JOHN A LOGAN +26 F +6 85 79 78 242

