NEA NAIA Roundup (4/20/22)
A Crowley’s Ridge College pitcher earned a national accolade. Williams Baptist & Lyon competed in a golf tournament in Missouri.
JackHenry Glasgow named NAIA Pitcher of the Week
JackHenry Glasgow was named as the NAIA’s Pitcher of the week. Glasgow made history, tossing Crowley’s Ridge College’s first-ever perfect game. The Paragould native was the model of efficiency, using just 55 pitches to record the clean sheet.
Williams Baptist men’s golf wins Mineral Area College Spring Invitational, Lyon 4th
The Lyon College Men’s golf teams (A and B) finished fourth and sixth, respectively after three rounds of the Mineral Area College (MAC) Spring Invitational at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington from Monday through Tuesday in 54-hole stroke play tournament.
As a team, Lyon College (A) finished fourth overall, shooting a 314 in round one, a 323 in round two and a 315 on Tuesday’s round three. Lyon College’s Nick Beausoleil finished third overall individually with a three day total of 231, shooting 77′s in all three rounds.
Brody Jeanes of Lyon College (B) finished in a tie for seventh place with a three-day total of 237 (80, 82 and 75). Scott Schmidt of Lyon College (A) was tied for 10th along with Lyon College (B)’s Tyler Doucet at 238. Cmaeron Curtis of Lyon College (A) was 19th with a 241. Luke Jackson was 21st with a 244, Will Boles was 23rd with a 248. Jackson Fikes was 41st at 294.
1 Williams Baptist
WILLIAMS BAPTIST +69 F +6 317 322
2 John A Logan
JOHN A LOGAN +76 F +12 320 320
3 MAC RED
MAC RED +86 F +17 324 321
4 Lyon College
LYON COLLEGE +88 F +27 314 323
5 MAC BLACK
MAC BLACK +144 F +51 335 334
6 Lyon College B
LYON COLLEGE B +175 F +45 344 362
7 Williams Baptist B
WILLIAMS BAPTIST B +177 F +41 357 355
8 STATE FAIR
STATE FAIR +219 F +49 376 370
Individual results
1 Chance Matthews
WILLIAMS BAPTIST +11 F -3 77 81 69 227
2 Will Claywell
MAC RED +13 F +3 76 78 75 229
T3 Nick Beausoleil
LYON COLLEGE +15 F +5 77 77 77 231
T3 Tommy Alferman
JOHN A LOGAN +15 F +3 78 78 75 231
5 Jacob Webb
WILLIAMS BAPTIST +17 F +3 80 78 75 233
6 Viktor Haglund
WILLIAMS BAPTIST +20 F +5 78 81 77 236
T7 Andrew Watson
JOHN A LOGAN +21 F +3 82 80 75 237
T7 Tyler Parr
WILLIAMS BAPTIST +21 F +1 82 82 73 237
T7 Brody Jeanes
LYON COLLEGE B +21 F +3 80 82 75 237
T10 Logan Daily
MAC RED +22 F +7 84 75 79 238
T10 Scott Schmidt
LYON COLLEGE +22 F +5 78 83 77 238
T10 Tyler Doucet
LYON COLLEGE B +22 F E 80 86 72 238
T13 Wade Worthington
JOHN A LOGAN +23 F +4 81 82 76 239
T13 Peyton Thevenot
JOHN A LOGAN +23 F +2 82 83 74 239
T13 Francois Helias
WILLIAMS BAPTIST B +23 F +4 83 80 76 239
T13 Bryce Barley
MAC BLACK +23 F +7 80 80 79 239
T17 Tanner Walton
JOHN A LOGAN +24 F +9 79 80 81 240
T17 Jack Weis
MAC RED +24 F +4 84 80 76 240
19 Cameron Curtis
LYON COLLEGE +25 F +4 82 83 76 241
20 Brad Hammond
JOHN A LOGAN +26 F +6 85 79 78 242
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.