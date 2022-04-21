Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Overnight rain creates flooding issues

Heavy rain overnight his responsible for several road closures in Independence and Jackson...
Heavy rain overnight his responsible for several road closures in Independence and Jackson Counties.(idrivearkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rain overnight is responsible for several road closures in Independence and Jackson Counties.

According to IDriveArkansas, Highway 37-6A, just south of Cord in Independence County, is closed to thru traffic due to flooding on the Black River.

The detour on the south side of the Black River is from Highway 37. You need to turn south on Highway 17 and proceed to HWY 69 north.

Also in Jackson County, Highway 37-3A south of Grubbs is closed due to flooding.

Use caution when traveling through or near these areas.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

Latest News

Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/21)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/21)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (4/20/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (4/20/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/20)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/20)