Overnight rain creates flooding issues

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rain overnight is responsible for several road closures in Independence and Jackson Counties.

According to IDriveArkansas, Highway 37-6A, just south of Cord in Independence County, is closed to thru traffic due to flooding on the Black River.

The detour on the south side of the Black River is from Highway 37. You need to turn south on Highway 17 and proceed to HWY 69 north.

Also in Jackson County, Highway 37-3A south of Grubbs is closed due to flooding.

Use caution when traveling through or near these areas.

