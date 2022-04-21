Police search for ‘dangerous’ man after shooting call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after they said he tried to stab a family member.

Police said officers went to a home in the 1800 block of West College Avenue for a ‘shots fired’ call around 9:30 a.m.

They found that Johnathan Camara, 30, of Jonesboro, went into the home and tried to stab the person with a knife but was unsuccessful.

Camara then got a gun and used it.

Once again, the victim was not hurt.

Police responded to a situation on the 1800 block of W College Ave.



If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.

