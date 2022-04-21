Police search for ‘dangerous’ man after shooting call
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after they said he tried to stab a family member.
Police said officers went to a home in the 1800 block of West College Avenue for a ‘shots fired’ call around 9:30 a.m.
They found that Johnathan Camara, 30, of Jonesboro, went into the home and tried to stab the person with a knife but was unsuccessful.
Camara then got a gun and used it.
Once again, the victim was not hurt.
If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.