Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police search for ‘dangerous’ man after shooting call

If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.
If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after they said he tried to stab a family member.

Police said officers went to a home in the 1800 block of West College Avenue for a ‘shots fired’ call around 9:30 a.m.

They found that Johnathan Camara, 30, of Jonesboro, went into the home and tried to stab the person with a knife but was unsuccessful.

Camara then got a gun and used it.

Once again, the victim was not hurt.

If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

Latest News

15-year-old charged as adult in Monday night homicide
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Arkansas State University System President
Red Wolves Raw: Dr. Chuck Welch on search for Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics (4/21/22)
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge