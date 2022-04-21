Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man found guilty of 2nd degree murder of girlfriend

A Dunklin County jury found a Poplar Bluff man guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man faces life in prison in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

A Dunklin County jury found Michael J. Choate, 46, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Wednesday, April 20.

According to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor, the jury deliberated for nearly four hours.

Choate was on trial for the death of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Katrina Suiter, in August 2019.

Emergency crews were called to a camper trailer parked off of County Road 476 in Butler County for an accidental shooting.

According to Proctor, authorities found the victim dead and seated on a couch with a gunshot wound to the head and a semi-automatic pistol in her hand.

Proctor said investigators did not believe Choate’s claims that the victim shot her self and that he contradicted himself multiple times about what happened.

Choate is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.

He is facing life in prison on the second degree murder charge and an additional fifteen years for armed criminal action.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations

Latest News

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
VIDEO: Man who is one of the last people in iron lung says his life is 'incredible'
Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
If you know his whereabouts, call dispatch at 911 or call JPD at 935-5657.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ man after shooting call
Robert Foster, founder of Intimidator which was recently acquired by Toro, Inc., relates the...
RECORDED 4/21/22: Gov. Hutchinson and company officials discuss the Toro, Inc. acquisition of an Arkansas company