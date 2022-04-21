Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Recreational marijuana push concerns police

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts.

Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not the kind that goes in the tank.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson expressed concern as the push continues for recreational use in Missouri.

He said driver safety is the biggest issue.

“I am concerned, I really am for our roadway safety. There are a lot of states that have recreational marijuana and recreational use,” Wilson said. “Well, they have had an uptick in fatality-related accidents with people being impaired.”

Wilson said driving under the influence of marijuana is just as dangerous as alcohol, granting the same punishment.

Groups pushing for recreational marijuana use in Missouri have signatures to take to lawmakers, but they are asking for more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

Latest News

Razorbacks win Wednesday to sweep midweek series
#2 Arkansas baseball beats Arkansas State 10-3, sweeps midweek series
Hornersville residents speak out at city council meeting
Hornersville residents speak out against police department
A news release stated an Arkansas resident received a shipment of firearm components in May...
Man sentenced for trafficking firearm parts to Mexican Cartel
Video surveillance showed Case walking from a nearby alley into Cash and Carry Liquor asking...
“Longest 24 hours of our lives”: Family relieved after teen found