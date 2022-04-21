Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Big Warm Up to End the Week

April 21st, 2022
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (4/20/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loud storms dropped heavy rain and small hail across Region 8 last night. Skies begin to clear but we can’t rule out a few more showers Thursday morning. It’ll be much warmer to end the week compared to how we started. Overnight temperatures kept rising putting us in the 60s before the sun came up. We’ll see 70s today with 80s on the way through Sunday. Sunshine tries to dry us out but it’s been so wet, not sure we will in our 2-3 day break in rain chances. Rain begins to increase late Sunday into early Monday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy adding more water to an already very wet April. Cooler air works in behind the rain. It doesn’t look frost or freeze cool but overnight lows in the 40s look likely.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (4/20/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (4/20/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/20)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (4/20)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Barton's opened their doors Friday evening and helped the people of the community until midnight.
Business helps residents during storm