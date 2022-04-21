Energy Alert
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.

Authorities said seven juveniles assaulted people with Orbeez guns in separate incidents a few weeks ago .

Orbeez are small water-based gels that are meant for kids to play with. The gels are not intentionally supposed to go inside a gun. A gel blaster is basically a makeshift airsoft gun made to shoot orbeez, which can explode on impact.

Authorities said, a few days ago, a drive-by shooting happened with an Orbeez weapon. Police said the shooter, a juvenile was arrested. The driver, 21-year-old Raimaiya Tyson, was arrested as well. One other adult and two other juveniles were released.

Cris Swaters, the Springfield Police Department public affairs officer, said these challenges can be dangerous.

“As long as you have social media, you’ll probably have challenges of this nature,” said Swaters. “Challenges like this should really they never be attempted. They’re not fun. They’re not cool. But what they are is dangerous, and they have very real implications.”

Authorities said from March 28 to April 11, 73 assaults were reported across the city, which included increases in crime in different areas.

