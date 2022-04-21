Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is searching for a new leader of their athletics programs.

Tom Bowen stepped down Thursday as the Red Wolves Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. He cited health issues as the reason for his resignation.

Bowen said the following in a statement: “This decision wasn’t easy, but one that is in the best interests for me personally and my family. I love A-State, the people here and the Jonesboro community. I still intend to call Jonesboro home. My family and I are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.”

Bowen was hired A-State vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics in March 2021. Some of the notable headlines in his tenure include:

- Contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado

- Took off interim tag for head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers

- Hired Brian Gerwig as head volleyball coach

- Upgrades at First National Bank Arena

Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced that Amy Holt will serve as the acting Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. She’s currently the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator.

Arkansas State will begin a search for their next VCIA.

