Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is searching for a new leader of their athletics programs.

Tom Bowen stepped down Thursday as the Red Wolves Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. He cited health issues as the reason for his resignation.

Bowen said the following in a statement: “This decision wasn’t easy, but one that is in the best interests for me personally and my family. I love A-State, the people here and the Jonesboro community. I still intend to call Jonesboro home. My family and I are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.”

Bowen was hired A-State vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics in March 2021. Some of the notable headlines in his tenure include:

- Contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado

- Took off interim tag for head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers

- Hired Brian Gerwig as head volleyball coach

- Upgrades at First National Bank Arena

Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse announced that Amy Holt will serve as the acting Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. She’s currently the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator.

Arkansas State will begin a search for their next VCIA.

Follow the Region 8 Sports Team on Twitter for the latest details on this decision.

Chris Hudgison- Sports Director

Logan Whaley- Sports Reporter

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday evening in a submerged...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most

Latest News

Razorbacks win Wednesday to sweep midweek series
#2 Arkansas baseball beats Arkansas State 10-3, sweeps midweek series
The Red Wolves will host Troy Friday.
No. 2 Arkansas baseball sweeps Arkansas State
Williams Baptist University, Lyon College, & Crowley's Ridge College logos
NEA NAIA Roundup (4/20/22)
The Red Wolves continued spring practice Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice