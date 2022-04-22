10-digit dialing coming to Mo. communities in 573 area code

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission directed the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to move to 10-digit dialing for the 573 area code communities.

These communities include, but are not limited to, Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Mexico, Hannibal, Camdenton, Waynesville, Farmington and Caruthersville.

According to a release from the PSC, in a February letter, NANPA indicated the 573 area code will run out of numbers during the first quarter of 2025. NANPA is required to begin telephone number relief 36 months in advance of that date.

In general, the PSC said you can fix the issue through an overlay or a geographic split.

An overlay plan adds a new area code within the entire area code, so that multiple area codes are assigned to the same area. Customers do not need to change telephone numbers, but they will need to use 10-digit dialing on all local calls.

A geographic split divides the area code into two different regions. This would require customers to change their telephone numbers to reflect the new area code.

PSC staff recommended the commission approve an overlay play for the 573 area code and direct NANPA to use an overlay plan without exploring a geographic split option.

