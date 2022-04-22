April 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

If you thought the 70s were nice, we’ve got 80s on the way to finish the work week and start the weekend. No rain in the forecast until Sunday, either.

A few clouds are possible at times this morning and on Saturday. Fog may develop each morning as temperatures fall close to the dewpoints.

Scattered showers and storms start to move in Sunday afternoon bringing our next chance of rain. A few storms could be loud and one or two might be severe.

Heavy rain looks to be the main threat, especially Sunday night when some could pick up at least another 1-2″.

Heavy rain lingers into Monday morning before moving out. Cooler air returns for the rest of next week and to close out April.

It’s not frost or freeze cool, but we start to wake up in the 40s again with highs in the 60s.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Mother of fallen Arkansas firefighter fights killer’s parole.

Police emphasizing “see something say something” after 911 call leads to Mexican gun trafficker’s arrest.

Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt.

Jonesboro mayor proposes starting pay increases for police, fire.

Family wakes up to sewage in home, blames city.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories

