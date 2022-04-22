Arkansas State track & field hosting Red Wolves Open this weekend
Athletes from 15 teams will converge “between the tracks” this weekend, as Arkansas State track and field hosts the Red Wolves Open Friday and Saturday at the A-State Track and Field Complex.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the women’s hammer throw, with the men following. The first running event – the men’s 200 meters – is set for 5:45 p.m. and is one of four track events on the first day. Admission to the meet is free.
Saturday features a full day of activity beginning at 10 a.m. with the men’s 5000 meters. The first field event is slated for 10:30 a.m. with the men’s shot put. A-State will also honor its seniors prior to the sprint events on Saturday afternoon.
TEAMS COMPETING: Arkansas State (host), Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas Baptist, Little Rock, Central Baptist College, Christian Brothers, Harding, Hendrix, Missouri Southern State, North Alabama, Ouachita Baptist, Rhodes, South Dakota State, UT Martin, Williams Baptist
