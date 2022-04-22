Energy Alert
Arkansas State track & field hosting Red Wolves Open this weekend

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Athletes from 15 teams will converge “between the tracks” this weekend, as Arkansas State track and field hosts the Red Wolves Open Friday and Saturday at the A-State Track and Field Complex.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the women’s hammer throw, with the men following. The first running event – the men’s 200 meters – is set for 5:45 p.m. and is one of four track events on the first day. Admission to the meet is free.

Saturday features a full day of activity beginning at 10 a.m. with the men’s 5000 meters. The first field event is slated for 10:30 a.m. with the men’s shot put. A-State will also honor its seniors prior to the sprint events on Saturday afternoon.

TEAMS COMPETING: Arkansas State (host), Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas Baptist, Little Rock, Central Baptist College, Christian Brothers, Harding, Hendrix, Missouri Southern State, North Alabama, Ouachita Baptist, Rhodes, South Dakota State, UT Martin, Williams Baptist

FULL SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

