Arrests made following evening chase

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are in custody following an evening chase in Craighead County.

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a vehicle with tags returning to another car.

He said the car did not stop, leading to a chase from Lake Frierson State Park to an old country club off County Road 776.

Frugrad said a man and woman exited the car and ran into the woods. He waited for backup before searching the area.

The suspects were eventually arrested, with one of them having a nationwide warrant for arrest, according to Flugrad.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said his department, along with park rangers, Greene County deputies, Arkansas State Police, and Jonesboro and Bono police helped with the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details.

