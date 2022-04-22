Autism clinic hopes to expand services with new building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The autism clinic, Sageway, is hoping to reach more clients and offer new capabilities.

The organization held a ribbon-cutting for their new building on Friday, as a surge in clients forced the group to look for more space.

Owner Heather Shrader said their applied behavioral analysis treatment was the first of its kind in Jonesboro with the results to match.

“The results and how quickly see results are just unmatched,” she said. “It’s just because of that one-to-one intimate therapy that is tailored to each client’s specific needs wherever they fall on the spectrum.”

Shrader started Sageway because her son has autism, and she said when he was growing up, it was a constant battle.

“Especially when he was young in school it was hard for him to learn those social skills, so I wanted to give other kids that chance,” Shrader said.

Her son, Christian, is now 11 years old, and he wished programs like this were around when he was growing up

“I didn’t really have that when I was little,” he said. “I just thought it’s interesting that there is stuff like this in 2022.”

With the new building, the group hopes to continue to expand and help give back to children and adults in the community.

