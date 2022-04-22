Business to bring more jobs to Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After Toro Company announced it was buying Intimidator back in January, it was made official at a press conference on Thursday.

The leaders of Intimidator turned over the reins to their manufacturing plant to the billion-dollar company, and Toro CEO Rick Olsen said he knew this was a perfect spot.

“We do like areas where our products can contribute to the community,” he said. “That’s why Batesville was such a good fit for us.”

Olsen added since the purchase, he has enjoyed his time in Batesville and has been blown away by the support.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with the community here,” he said. Especially the way people have come together to support businesses.”

Mayor Rick Elembaugh said the introduction of the business is going to mean so much for his city.

“I think anytime economic development comes in that means jobs,” he said. “That means it will trickle down to our realtors and real estate.”

Elembaugh added the growth of the business will be felt not just in the city, but throughout the county as well.

“All of our industries in Batesville Arkansas will benefit from this,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a huge growth of jobs here in Independence County.

Toro plans on doing different projects around town, with an emphasis on the outdoors.

“We do a lot of ballpark renovations those types of things, and help with equipment and maintain parks and outdoor spaces,” Elembaugh said.

