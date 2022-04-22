Cardinals place VerHagen on injured list, recall LHP Packy Naughton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen has been added to the injured list with a right hip impingement. Left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton has been called up to the big leagues to replace VerHagen on the active roster.

VerHagen appeared for the Cardinals in Thursday’s game in Miami, throwing a scoreless inning in relief of Jordan Hicks. VerHagen allowed a pair of hits and a walk while working the fourth inning of St. Louis’ 5-0 loss to the Marlins.

Naughton recently joined the Cardinals on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels last month as the team sought additional left-handed pitching depth. The 26-year-old made his MLB debut in 2021, pitching in seven games for the Angels while appearing as a starter in five of them. In 22.2 innings, Naughton walked 14 batters and struck out 12, posting a 6.35 ERA with Los Angeles.

This season with Triple-A Memphis, Naughton has appeared in a relief role similar to the one he can expect to fill in VerHagen’s stead. Naughton has appeared in five games, compiling a 1.80 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.