Child taken to hospital following crash

Jonesboro police said the crash happened about 5 p.m. near West Nettleton Avenue and Elmdale Place.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday afternoon involving a child on a bicycle and a car.

Jonesboro police said the crash happened about 5 p.m. near West Nettleton Avenue and Elmdale Place.

They could not tell us the age of the child or details about the vehicle involved, but Jonesboro police said the child was taken to a hospital for treatment,

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details.

