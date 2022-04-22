Energy Alert
Concerns of dangerous intersection resurface

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An intersection in Mississippi County has residents calling for a change.

The intersection of Keiser Avenue and North Country Club Road has had multiple accidents.

Osceola School District has traffic that uses the intersection frequently.

Superintendent Dr. Toriano Green said he is often concerned about students in cars or buses during the day because of people going at absurd speeds.

“We have vehicles that are flooring it through there either they go home from work or just to get where they’re trying to go,” he said.

Dr. Green added he gets concerned about his own safety when turning in the intersection.

“It’s almost like playing double Dutch,” he said. “You have to time things right.”

Councilman Gary Cooper said there have been multiple efforts from the city to address the issue.

“We’ve reached out to ARDOT even during my term on this council and never got any solutions even with us wanting to do cost-sharing and ideas such as that,” he said.

Cooper added there have been “some fatalities” at the intersection because there is not a turning lane.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said the department has conducted multiple studies in the past but did not have any findings that would warrant a turning lane.

“The shoulders weren’t beefy enough,” Smithee said. “They weren’t built for traffic, so to do what they were asking us to consider was going to take a pretty good reconstruction.”

With more people expected to move to the area, Smithee added there is possible reconsideration if the city requests another study.

Mayor Sally Wilson told Region 8 News via text message she requested a “new traffic count study” to see what can be done to address the issue.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

