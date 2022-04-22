Crews respond to afternoon crash
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Southwest Drive and Parker Road.
Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection is backed up due to the crash and a helicopter has been called to the scene.
Witnesses at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a male was airlifted, while a female was driven to the hospital.
Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.
