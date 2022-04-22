Crews respond to afternoon crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Southwest Drive and Parker Road.

Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection is backed up due to the crash and a helicopter has been called to the scene.

Witnesses at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a male was airlifted, while a female was driven to the hospital.

MAJOR CRASH: traffic on Southwest and Parker Road is backed up due to a crash. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/xzEdJtoHrV — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) April 22, 2022

Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.

