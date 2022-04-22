Energy Alert
Crews respond to afternoon crash

Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection is backed up due to the crash.
Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection is backed up due to the crash.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Southwest Drive and Parker Road.

Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection is backed up due to the crash and a helicopter has been called to the scene.

Witnesses at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a male was airlifted, while a female was driven to the hospital.

Region 8 News is working to gather more details on this developing story.

