Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates

Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez(DCSO)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to locate four inmates who escaped from the Desoto County Detention Facility.

The office says the four inmates were all incarcerated on drug related charges.

“There was a breech in our security, and we are investigating exactly what happened while we are exhausting all possible investigative leads to locate the inmates. We have a legion of detectives and fugitive personnel working on this”, says DCSD Chief Deputy Justin Smith.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department at (662) 469-8027 or you can email tips at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov

