Disc Golf Pro Tour returns to NEA for 2022 Jonesboro Open

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The best disc golfers in the world are in town this weekend.

The 6th annual e Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open – Presented by Prodigy begins Friday morning at Disc Side of Heaven (3255 Strawfloor Drive). It’s a three day event with a professional and amateur leaderboard. Ricky Wysocki is the defending men’s pro champ, Catrina Allen is the defending women’s pro champ. The Jonesboro Open is the fourth stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.

164 players are in the field. 120 are on the men’s side, 44 on the women’s side.

You can see the tournament leaderboard here.

Check out spectator & parking information here.

