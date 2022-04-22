Forecast alters Arkansas State/Troy baseball weekend series

Forecasted storms on Sunday have resulted in an altered weekend schedule for Arkansas State baseball’s home series versus Troy.

Friday’s contest between the Red Wolves and Trojans remains as scheduled for 6 p.m., but the final two games of the three-game set will now be played in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The second game will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Both games in the twin bill will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all three contests can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

