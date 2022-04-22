JHS alum Wil Gibson shoots 68 in 2nd Round of SEC Men’s Golf Championship

Arkansas had one of the better rounds of the day going before struggling down the stretch. However, the Razorbacks did card a 4-under-par round (276) and moved up to 10th (+4 / 564) after two days at the SEC Championship, played at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

Vanderbilt maintained its round one lead with a 6-under-par round and sits at -13 after 36 holes.

Segundo Oliva Pinto and Wil Gibson led the charge for Arkansas as each shot 68 in round two. Oliva Pinto moved up 13 spots into a tie for 29th (73-68=141 / +1) while Gibson moved up 16 spots into a tie for 41st (75-68=143 / +3).

Oliva Pinto, starting on hole 10 with his teammates, opened the round with birdies on three of his first six holes. He dropped a shot on his ninth hole (the par-4 18th) to make the turn at 2-under. He then offset two bogeys with two birdies on his back nine to finish with his 68.

Gibson only had one bogey in round two with 14 pars and three birdies for his 68.

Luke Long leads the Razorbacks after 36 holes. The Fayetteville product posted a 1-under-par 69 in round two and is tied for 23rd with an even-par total of 140. Long, like Oliva Pinto, made the turn at 2-under with a bogey-free opening nine holes. He had two bogeys with a birdie on his back nine to post his 69.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Julian Perico each fired a 1-over 71 and are tied with Gibson at 41st. Fernandez de Oliveira had a double bogey on his sixth hole but carded 11 pars and a birdie over his final 12 holes for his 71. Perico was 3-under par through 14 holes before settling for his 71.

Arkansas will look to finish among the top 8 after tomorrow’s final round of stroke play to advance to match play Saturday.

