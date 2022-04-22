Energy Alert
Man arrested over road rage with teen

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIOLET HILL, Ark. (KAIT) - An Izard County man was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault in connection to a road rage incident involving a teenager.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to the Violet Hill Store on Highway 56 in Violet Hill over a reported argument.

The affidavit stated a 16-year-old male at the scene told deputies Jerrell R. Hightower, 41, purposely rear-ended the teenager’s vehicle and began to choke and threaten him.

Hightower told deputies the teenager passed him on the road in Franklin and allegedly “sideswiped” his vehicle while re-entering the westbound lane.

“Hightower explains that the juvenile’s actions angered Hightower hereinafter he attempted to convince the juvenile to pull over by striking the rear of the juvenile’s vehicle with Hightower’s vehicle,” the affidavit said.

However, Hightower was unable to show any damage to his vehicle done by the teenager, and the teenager confirmed they never hit Hightower’s vehicle, according to deputies.

The teenager told investigators once he was able to explain to Hightower he was 16-year-old, Hightower release him, the affidavit stated.

The teenager did not have any injuries, deputies said.

Hightower was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

