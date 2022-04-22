Energy Alert
Mayor proposes starting pay increases for police, fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those that protect the city of Jonesboro may be getting a bigger paycheck, all thanks to a new proposal.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced plans on Thursday to increase minimum starting salaries for city police and fire department personnel, according to a news release.

He proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to $42,000.

“This is important not just because it keeps us on par or above other first-class cities around the state, but because of the critical service our uniformed personnel provide,” Copenhaver said. “We strive to recruit and maintain the highest quality personnel. We can’t do that without competitive salaries.”

“[This should] go a long way in helping address difficulties in hiring and retaining quality personnel,” Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

Fire Chief Kevin Miller said applicant numbers have been down “dramatically” the past few years, and the department loses five to eight firefighters a year.

“We have had a lot of trouble recruiting good applicants,” Miller said. “I believe this will help that.”

Both JFD and JPD have gotten by with three new positions this year, but according to Elliott, his department’s full staff of 172 has rarely been fulfilled.

“In my eight years as chief, we have been at full staff for two weeks,” he said. “I feel we are the best-equipped department in the state. Now we have that same support for our officers.”

Uniformed officers receive state pension, paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, and always can earn overtime pay or comp time, the chiefs said.

According to the news release, the pay change adds to many public safety measures taken by the administration in recent months.

Some of those measures include equipment upgrades, lowered speed limits in concerned areas, and shift changes to put more officers on the streets.

The increases would go into effect in May, pending City Council approval.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

