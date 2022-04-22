Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, the Memphis International Auto Show returns to the Renasant Convention Center for its annual car show.

After they had to cancel the Auto Show the last two years because of the pandemic, the Memphis International Auto Show is back in a big way.

The best part is, it’s free.

Jasen Turnbull from Ford Motor Company shared with us the Ford Lightning Track.

The track will allow show-goers to experience the power, performance and technology of an F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E and test-drive an assortment of vehicles outside the convention center -- vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Car Show Schedule:

  • Friday, April 22, from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Sneak preview of auto show and Ford EV ride-a-longs available
  • Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Show open to the public
  • Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Show open to the public
  • Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Show open to the public

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The affidavit stated a 16-year-old male at the scene told deputies Jerrell R. Hightower, 41,...
Man arrested over road rage with teen
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt

Latest News

Volunteers around town are working to cleanup as much as they can before Saturday.
Volunteers look to cleanup Trumann
The new building gives staff space to have one-on-one therapy with every child.
Autism clinic hopes to expand services with new building
Customers do not need to change telephone numbers, but they will need to use 10-digit dialing...
10-digit dialing coming to Mo. communities in 573 area code
It’s spring, and that means wild animals are out with their babies; but should you be worried...
Opossums: neighbor or nuisance?
The Toro company has plans to expand in Batesville, and with that comes more jobs and money for...
Business to bring more jobs to Independence County