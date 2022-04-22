NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/21/22)
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a 4A North soccer doubleheader. Valley View hosted Brookland, boys and girls matchups pitted 1st vs. 2nd in conference.
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/21/22)
Valley View 3, Brookland 2 (Girls Soccer)
Tuckerman 4, Sloan-Hendrix 1 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 20, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Gosnell 8, Corning 1 (Softball)
Viola 5, Calico Rock 3 (Softball)
Hillcrest 16, Maynard 0 (Softball)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.