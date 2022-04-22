JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a 4A North soccer doubleheader. Valley View hosted Brookland, boys and girls matchups pitted 1st vs. 2nd in conference.

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/21/22)

Valley View 3, Brookland 2 (Girls Soccer)

Tuckerman 4, Sloan-Hendrix 1 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 20, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Gosnell 8, Corning 1 (Softball)

Viola 5, Calico Rock 3 (Softball)

Hillcrest 16, Maynard 0 (Softball)

