One airlifted in two-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been airlifted following a two-vehicle crash Friday.

Jonesboro police got a call about the two-vehicle crash on Parker Road at 10:40 a.m.

The road was temporarily closed while crews responded, and a landing zone was set up in the Hijinx parking lot for a responding helicopter.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital, and no information on their condition was given.

As of 11:20 a.m., the road was opened back up to traffic.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.