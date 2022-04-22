Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One airlifted in two-vehicle crash

One person has been airlifted following a two-vehicle crash Friday.
One person has been airlifted following a two-vehicle crash Friday.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been airlifted following a two-vehicle crash Friday.

Jonesboro police got a call about the two-vehicle crash on Parker Road at 10:40 a.m.

The road was temporarily closed while crews responded, and a landing zone was set up in the Hijinx parking lot for a responding helicopter.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital, and no information on their condition was given.

As of 11:20 a.m., the road was opened back up to traffic.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
15-year-old charged as adult in Monday night homicide
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt

Latest News

The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
Opossum Problems
Opossum Problems
It’s spring, and that means wild animals are out with their babies; but should you be worried...
Opossums: neighbor or nuisance?
State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt