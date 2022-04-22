Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl

FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's window, Thursday, May 10 2007, in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal. Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country. A statement on Thursday, April 21, 2022, by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal's Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.(AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal’s Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany’s police identified Christian Brueckner, a German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

McCann was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance from an apartment where her family was vacationing in the Algarve seaside town of Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, 45, is serving a sentence on drug offenses in a German prison and has a pending seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal. The rape also took place in Praia da Luz.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Investigators in the nearby town of Portimao are leading the probe with the assistance of the Judiciary Police, the prosecutors’ statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
15-year-old charged as adult in Monday night homicide
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt

Latest News

The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Two death investigations in Stone County
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama says disinformation erodes democracy
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama warns that disinformation imperils democracy
Zach's Friday morning forecast
April 22: What you need to know
A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting