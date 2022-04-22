Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Suspects wanted in assault against West Memphis officers crash on I-55

Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash
Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault against officers with the West Memphis Police Department were detained Friday morning following a crash on I-55.

West Memphis police were monitoring traffic when they pulled a driver over for speeding. The driver then fled leading police on a pursuit.

WMPD says the driver intentionally rammed two police vehicles and proceeded to I-55. Eventually, the vehicle left the roadway crashing near I-55 and 3rd Street.

Officers found drugs, weapons and stolen copper inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

WMPD says a man and woman are currently in custody.

No one was injured.

Memphis Police officers were not involved in the initial incident but are working to clear the scene on I-55.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The affidavit stated a 16-year-old male at the scene told deputies Jerrell R. Hightower, 41,...
Man arrested over road rage with teen
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt

Latest News

Arkansas was offered $145 million of funding in addition to the $6.7 million remaining from the...
Arkansas to cap federal rental assistance, launch new housing efforts
Volunteers around town are working to cleanup as much as they can before Saturday.
Volunteers look to cleanup Trumann
The new building gives staff space to have one-on-one therapy with every child.
Autism clinic hopes to expand services with new building
Person airlifted following crash
Person airlifted following crash
Autism clinic cuts ribbon on new building
Autism clinic cuts ribbon on new building