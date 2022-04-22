UPDATE: 4 found dead in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police are conducting two separate death investigations.

These investigations are taking place in the Ben area of Stone County.

According to content partner KARK, Stone County Sheriff Sheriff Bonds confirmed a total of four people in two different homes are dead.

Bonds said the homes are less than one mile apart from each other.

Bonds said that one victim is in their early 50′s and the other three victims are believed to be in their early 70′s.

Deputies said that they are interviewing a person of interest but they are not considered a suspect at this point.

The sheriff’s department said there is not an active shooter, but they are urging people to remain in their homes and lock their doors.

I called the Stone County Sheriffs Office this morning to see if we could find out any new details.



The only information I was given is that there is an ongoing investigation. No other details could be disclosed as of 4am.@Region8News pic.twitter.com/vL3ZnLxUBI — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) April 22, 2022

No further details have been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.