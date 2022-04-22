Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 found dead in Stone County

The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate death investigations in the Ben area of Stone County.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police are conducting two separate death investigations.

These investigations are taking place in the Ben area of Stone County.

According to content partner KARK, Stone County Sheriff Sheriff Bonds confirmed a total of four people in two different homes are dead.

Bonds said the homes are less than one mile apart from each other.

Bonds said that one victim is in their early 50′s and the other three victims are believed to be in their early 70′s.

Deputies said that they are interviewing a person of interest but they are not considered a suspect at this point.

The sheriff’s department said there is not an active shooter, but they are urging people to remain in their homes and lock their doors.

No further details have been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
15-year-old charged as adult in Monday night homicide
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics

Latest News

Opossum Problems
Opossum Problems
It’s spring, and that means wild animals are out with their babies; but should you be worried...
Opossums: neighbor or nuisance?
State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Tom Bowen stepping down as A-State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics