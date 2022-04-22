USDA invests $95 million in Arkansas infrastructure projects

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $95.9 million in 19 projects for Arkansas to help with infrastructure across the natural state.

The announcement was made by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby on Thursday.

According to a news release, the projects will include fixing dams, flood prevention, and watershed restoration projects.

The projects are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, building on a $166 million nationwide investment earlier this year.

“These investments will help protect communities and their residents here in Arkansas that are impacted by floods, natural disasters, and other watershed-scale resource concerns,” Cosby said. “For example, our project here will benefit three communities with residents who not only faced socioeconomic challenges but those from flooding and the other impacts of severe weather. This project and others across Arkansas will create a more climate-resilient future and will help these communities thrive in the years to come.”

The news release stated NRCS will be working with cities like Helena-West Helena, Forrest City, and Marianna, where flooding has caused significant problems, including damage to highways, streets, and bridges.

“These projects create good-paying jobs and improve economies in rural America. USDA offers several watershed programs that help communities rebuild after natural disasters and build resilience,” said state conservationist Mike Sulivan. “We encourage communities to connect with their local NRCS office to learn more about Watershed Program assistance.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.