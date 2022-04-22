Volunteers look to cleanup Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost five months since the December tornadoes, Trumann citizens are ready for the debris to be gone.

That’s why a group of volunteers is taking matters into their own hands.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, a group at the First Baptist Church will be going around neighborhoods cleaning up debris for people who can’t do it alone.

“We understand that citizens have some barriers that keep them from doing it,” said Pastor John Maley. “We want to do the best we can to help those in need.”

Maley spearheaded the project, and he said if you need help cleaning, just reach out.

“They can go by city hall and fill out a waiver and that will allow the big trucks onto the property,” he said. “They will tear down buildings and take things off the curb.”

Maley is getting help from the Salvation Army and local contractors like John Gillis, who will bring his truck to help haul all the trash to local dumps.

“I just wanted to come down and bring my equipment and do what I could to assist the city of Trumann and the citizens,” Gillis said.

Maley said when it comes to help, they will take all the volunteers they can get and that there is no such thing as too much help.

“We will take anyone,” he said. “I think if we get 100 or 130 people, we can really clean up almost everything that is left.”

If you or someone needs help cleaning, contact the Trumann city hall at 870-483-5355 and ask about a waiver form.

