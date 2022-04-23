1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lepanto woman died Friday night when a motorcycle slammed into her utility terrain vehicle.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 140 in rural Poinsett County.
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki GSXR 1000 driven by 23-year-old Xzavier D. Reed of Jonesboro collided with her UTV.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Reed had passed several vehicles prior to impact.
Both vehicles came to a rest in a ditch on the south side of the highway.
Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:26 p.m.
Reed and three minors on the UTV, all of Lepanto, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
