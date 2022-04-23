Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State baseball wins third straight Sun Belt game, beats Troy in series opener

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Justin Medlin hurled a career-high seven innings before handing off to an effective bullpen to help the Arkansas State baseball team to a 4-3 victory against Troy Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Medlin (1-4) struck out four and scattered six hits in the start for A-State (8-26, 3-12 SBC) before Brandon Anderson and Kevin Wiseman worked shutout relief innings to close it out against the Trojans (23-13, 9-7). Anderson worked around a one-out walk in the eighth, then Wiseman stranded the tying run at third with a strikeout looking to earn his third save.

A-State registered six hits, four coming from Ben Klutts and Jaylon Deshazier. Klutts reached base three times and went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, including the eventual game-winning run. Deshazier recorded a pair of singles and an RBI. Cooper Tremmel reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 15 games and Jared Toler homered in the second.

Troy starter Garrett Gainous (5-3) worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed six hits as well as five walks. Grayson Stewart pitched the final 1 2/3 frames, striking out three and not allowing a baserunner.

Jesse Hall recorded two hits and two RBI for the Trojans from the leadoff spot, while William Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a run. Catcher Clay Stearns also scored a run on two hits on the night.

Troy struck first in the top of the first when Sullivan dashed home from third on a stolen base by Kyle Mock to lead 1-0, but the Red Wolves quickly erased that lead in the bottom of the inning.

Deshazier sent a single through the left side of the infield to drive in Klutts to tie it up, and then a passed ball allowed Brandon Hager to score from third to make it 2-1 after one.

Toler’s second-inning solo shot to right pushed A-State’s lead to 3-1, then an RBI single in the third by Tremmel plated Klutts to make it 4-1.

The Trojans rallied in the fifth with a two-run single by Hall, but Medlin worked out of the inning without further damage, stranding a runner at third with an inning-ending double play.

Medlin made quick work of Troy in the sixth, retiring the side, before working around a one-out single to complete the seventh. Anderson walked a batter in the eighth, but recorded a strikeout and a groundout to strand him at first.

Wiseman trotted out of the bullpen in the ninth in search of his third save, recording the first out on a flyout in the left-center field gap. A one-out double put the tying run in scoring position, but Wiseman fired a strikeout for the second out. A passed ball moved the tying run to third, but the Axtell, Texas, native battled back from a 2-0 count to freeze Hall at the plate for the final out.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to clinch the series in a Saturday doubleheader against the Trojans beginning at 2 p.m., with the second game beginning 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both contests in the twinbill will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
Daycare Allegations
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The affidavit stated a 16-year-old male at the scene told deputies Jerrell R. Hightower, 41,...
Man arrested over road rage with teen
Camara was arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Man arrested following stabbing attempt

Latest News

SEC leaders win Friday at Florida
#6 Arkansas softball beats #9 Florida in series opener
Red Wolves win Friday in SBC series opener
Arkansas State baseball beats Troy, records 3rd straight SBC win
Lady Southerners win, Trey Wade threw out the first pitch.
Trey Wade signs autographs at Southside, helps raise awareness for mental health
Newton-Smith breaks javelin record on day 1 of Red Wolves Open