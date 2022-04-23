Energy Alert
Arkansas to cap federal rental assistance, launch new housing efforts

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will not accept the full amount of the second payment for rental assistance for Arkansas.

Hutchinson told reporters during a “pad and pen” session at the state capitol Friday he signed a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stating his intent.

Arkansas was offered $145 million of funding in addition to the $6.7 million remaining from the first round of money, according to the governor.

Hutchinson, however, said he would be using a portion of the money for housing stability efforts with the help of groups Our House and Restore Hope.

The governor also announced Arkansas will have a $1 billion surplus by June, adding there are several options to use the money, including funding for broadband development, tax relief for Arkansans, and schools in the state.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

