Arkansas to cap federal rental assistance, launch new housing efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will not accept the full amount of the second payment for rental assistance for Arkansas.

Hutchinson told reporters during a “pad and pen” session at the state capitol Friday he signed a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stating his intent.

Arkansas was offered $145 million of funding in addition to the $6.7 million remaining from the first round of money, according to the governor.

Hutchinson, however, said he would be using a portion of the money for housing stability efforts with the help of groups Our House and Restore Hope.

The governor also announced Arkansas will have a $1 billion surplus by June, adding there are several options to use the money, including funding for broadband development, tax relief for Arkansans, and schools in the state.

