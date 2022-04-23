Arkansas forward Trey Wade signs autographs at Southside, helps raise awareness for mental health

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback star signed autographs to raise awareness for the importance of mental health at Southside High School Friday night.

Trey Wade was in town for the Carnival of Fun, an event held on Southside’s football field. Local businesses were represented with over 20 tents and food trucks around the school and the event concluded with a 5K color run.

Big night here at Southside. @RazorbackMBB star @treywade35 is here for Carnival of Fun, raising awareness for mental health. He just threw out the first pitch, he’ll be here until 8 signing autographs.



On the field, a huge matchup as the Lady Southerners take on Morrilton. pic.twitter.com/nW2UwLAsSO — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) April 22, 2022

The graduate transfer threw out the first pitch at Southside’s softball game against reigning 4A State Champions Morrilton, a game the Lady Southerners won after trailing 6-0.

“They kind of reached out to me and told me ever since COVID, mental health has been a real issue and a positive they wanted to push to kind of help the kids in the community,” Wade said. “I thought it’d be a perfect chance for me to get out here and kind of help out. It’s important, especially for kids, you know everybody goes through things and as a person, and just being me trying to be a good person. I think it’s just positive to spread that kind of love and helping people out.”

