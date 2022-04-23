Energy Alert
Community plants trees on Earth Day

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With April 22 being Earth Day, many across the world are doing their part to make this a better, cleaner planet.

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro partnered with the Jonesboro Young Professionals Network to plant trees around the Phillip Evans Community Park.

Volunteers from the Young Professionals Network rolled up their sleeves to plant 15 trees around the community park.

The Build Up for Phillip community will home nine families around a community pocket park on State Street.

Those that we spoke to at the event thought it was a great way to give back to Mother Nature.

“It’s inspirational, I mean, it’s like we are, and it’s growing up. It’s going to be growing with us as a family,” one person said.

About thirty people helped at Friday’s event, organizers say.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

