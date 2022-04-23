Newton-Smith breaks javelin record on day 1 of Red Wolves Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after breaking the heptathlon school record, Camryn Newton-Smith etched her name atop another event in Arkansas State track and field history, breaking the women’s javelin program record on Friday at the Red Wolves Open.

Newton-Smith’s program-best throw, which came on her sixth and final toss of the day, flew 47.36m (155-4.0) and was one of several strong showings on the first day of the Red Wolves’ home event, held at the A-State Track and Field Complex. She and fellow Australian Isabel Daines registered personal bests in the event, with Daines’ best throw traveling 43.68m (143-4.0) in her fourth-place finish.

Dylan Western also earned a place in A-State’s all-time top-10 in the javelin, throwing 55.09m (180-9.0) to place sixth and move up to seventh in school history in the event.

Carter Shell and Courtney Thomas posted a 1-2 finish in the men’s long jump, with Shell jumping 7.82m (25-8.0). Thomas leaped a personal-best 7.71m (25-3.5), which ranks seventh in school history and is the No. 2 mark in the Sun Belt this season.

Avery Shell placed second overall and was the top collegian in the women’s pole vault as she cleared a personal-best 3.96m (12-11.75). Lauren Beauchamp cleared 3.86 (12-8.0) and placed fourth.

Grace Flowers won the women’s hammer throw, hurling a season-best 57.57m (188-10.0), and Chastery Fuamatu placed third with a throw of 52.61m (172-7.0). Madison Collier tossed a personal-best 50.98m (167-3.0) to place fourth, while Selase Sampram threw a personal-best 43.42m (142-5.0).

In the men’s hammer throw, Aimar Palma Simo continued his standout season, winning the event with a throw of 66.35m (217-8.0). Jacob Tracy earned a fifth-place result, throwing the implement 50.48m (165-7.0).

On the track, Kobey Hill won the men’s 200 meters with a finish in 21.66 seconds, while Jonae Cook took the women’s 200 meters in 24.60 seconds.

The night concluded with multiple strong finishes in the 1500 meters. Elizabeth Martin clocked the No. 2 time in program history on the women’s side, winning with a time of 4:28.26. Cheyenne Melvin crossed second in 4:38.16, which ranks ninth in school history. Kayla Wade (4:45.18) and Marina McDonough (4:45.85) rounded out the top five, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Seth Waters rounded out the stellar first day of competition with a runner-up finish in the men’s 1500 meters, crossing the line in 3:53.15. Grayson Young and Brady Pascoe both registered career-bests, finishing in 3:54.23 and 3:57.72.

The Red Wolves Open continues Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with the 5000 meters. Admission to the event is free at the A-State Track and Field Complex.

